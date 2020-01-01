Check your coverage
We provide great products that fund progressive causes and power social activism. Through the simple act of doing business with CREDO, our members live their values and fight for their ideals.
We started, in 1985, with the Working Assets Credit Card, expanded to long distance service and now operate CREDO Mobile and CREDO Energy. We commit a portion of our revenue and 10 cents of every credit card transaction to donations for progressive groups. We distribute these donations monthly, according to a vote by our members.
Here at CREDO, our customers are an integral part of our movement to create positive social change. Every CREDO member who uses our mobile, energy, long distance or credit card services or takes action with us contributes to our mission and helps us make progressive change.
Every month, our members help us choose how we distribute $150,000 in donations to progressive nonprofit groups working on important issues that include women’s rights, climate justice, peace and civil rights. Since 1985, we’ve donated over $89 million – with the total growing by millions each year – to groups like the ACLU, Color Of Change, 350.org and Detention Watch Network. We're proud to be one of Planned Parenthood's largest corporate donors.
You can vote for one, two or all three of the organizations on our monthly donations ballot. At the end of each month, we tabulate all votes and distribute the donations accordingly. We then deliver funding almost immediately as many of our grantees are responding to urgent needs on the ground and need funds right away.
Not yet a CREDO member? That's okay! We encourage progressives from across the country to vote to help us distribute our donations each month.
Check out our current ballot and make your vote at CREDODonations.com.
CREDO believes we all need to live our values.
That’s why, since day one, we’ve donated a portion of our revenue to progressive causes — over $88 million since our founding in 1985. CREDO members who use our products and services are the reason we’re able to make these donations. And members’ votes determine how we distribute the funds to the groups we support.
Economic inequality is a threat to working families everywhere. That's why we fight for a living wage and for expansion of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.
The right to vote needs to be carefully guarded, now more than ever.
CREDO is working to protect and expand the right to vote and defend voters against discriminatory and racist voter-suppression laws.
Climate change is a threat to our very existence on Earth.
We continue to fight for climate justice, from stopping fossil fuel infrastructure to holding corporations accountable for destructive acts.
The fight for civil rights is not over.
From supporting activists on the ground to working with innovative, progressive groups, CREDO is fighting for the rights of those who are discriminated against based on their race, religion, sexual orientation or gender.
Women’s freedom and equality is under constant attack. At CREDO, we fight for women’s rights, reproductive freedom, equal pay in the workplace and the empowerment of women.
CREDO has been a longtime supporter of groups that work with refugees in the worst war zones on Earth, and we will continue fighting to stop wars of aggression and working to promote peace.
THANK YOU FROM OUR GRANTEES
Thank you! Your support will support AFJAC fight Trump and Senate Republicans attempts to fast-track Trump’s ultraconservative and unqualified judicial nominees for lifetime appointments to our courts.
CREDO members were with Social Security Works at the beginning, and have been an essential partner as we changed the conversation in America from whether benefits should be cut to by how much they should be expanded. Thank you for standing with us.
We couldn't do this without you. CREDO members like you make it possible for UltraViolet to create bold, strategic opportunities for women and allies to create a more equtiable world for all women. Thank you for your support.