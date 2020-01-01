We started, in 1985, with the Working Assets Credit Card, expanded to long distance service and now operate CREDO Mobile and CREDO Energy. We commit a portion of our revenue and 10 cents of every credit card transaction to donations for progressive groups. We distribute these donations monthly, according to a vote by our members.

We provide great products that fund progressive causes and power social activism. Through the simple act of doing business with CREDO, our members live their values and fight for their ideals.

CREDO Donations

Here at CREDO, our customers are an integral part of our movement to create positive social change. Every CREDO member who uses our mobile, energy, long distance or credit card services or takes action with us contributes to our mission and helps us make progressive change.

Every month, our members help us choose how we distribute $150,000 in donations to progressive nonprofit groups working on important issues that include women’s rights, climate justice, peace and civil rights. Since 1985, we’ve donated over $89 million – with the total growing by millions each year – to groups like the ACLU, Color Of Change, 350.org and Detention Watch Network. We're proud to be one of Planned Parenthood's largest corporate donors.

You can vote for one, two or all three of the organizations on our monthly donations ballot. At the end of each month, we tabulate all votes and distribute the donations accordingly. We then deliver funding almost immediately as many of our grantees are responding to urgent needs on the ground and need funds right away.

Not yet a CREDO member? That's okay! We encourage progressives from across the country to vote to help us distribute our donations each month.

Check out our current ballot and make your vote at CREDODonations.com.

Who We Fund

